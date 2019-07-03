Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday, July 3, 2019

The death has occurred of Frances Bothwell (née Patton) of Belmont House, Carlingford

Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes, Hospital, Drogheda, 2nd July 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph and loving mother of Elizabeth, Alison and Alan. Deeply regretted by her husband, daughters, son, grandchildren Elise, Sam, Anna and Daniel, brother Willie, son-in-law Matt, daughter-in-law Amelia, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral service on Friday 5th July in St Mary’s Church, Ballymascanlon, Co Louth at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Andrew's graveyard, Bush, Riverstown, Co Louth. Family flowers only, donations if desired to R.N.L.I..

House Private, please.

The death has occurred of Louis Henry of Marine Haven, Rock Rd., Blackrock

Peacefully In wonderful care of Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home. 1st July 2019. Louis much loved husband of the late Madeleine (nee Campbell) and dear brother of Dorothy and the late Ronan and Evan. Deeply regretted by his sister, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to St. Fursey’s Church, Haggardstown arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Brendan Larkin of Mullavalley, Louth Village

Peacefully In St Peter’s Nursing Home, Castlebellingham. 2nd July 2019. Brendan beloved son of the late Molly, Deeply regretted by his neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at McGeoughs funeral home from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Louth Village, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Peter Rogers of Knockanish West, The Spa, Tralee, Kerry and Dundalk

Peter, beloved husband of Kathleen and wonderful father of Glen, Gloria, Geraldine, Bridie, Michael and Linda.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, his wife, sons, daughters, brother John (USA), grandchildren Patrick, Brian, Aoife, Bryn and Dayna, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday evening (July 3rd) from 5.00PM to 6.30PM followed by removal at 6.30PM to The Church of the Purification, Churchill.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday (July 4th) at 11.00AM followed by private cremation.

No flowers by request please. Donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.