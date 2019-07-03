Assaults on hospital staff in Louth worrying - Adams

Louth TD Gerry Adams has expressed his concern at the number of assaults on HSE staff in the RCSI group which covers Louth County Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

In a statement to the Democrat, Adams said: “According to a Parliamentary response to my colleague Teachta Louise O’Reilly there have been 39 assaults on HSE staff in RCSI Hospital Group in the first five and a half months of this year."

The statistics of assaults for all of the hospital groups revealed that 249 of the 279 who were assaulted were nurses and midwifes.

Adam continued: "This is an alarming figure. More needs to be done to ensure the safety of staff”.

“Nurses and midwifes are central to the delivery of our public health services. It is unacceptable that they should face such high levels of threat and assault."

Adams added: “The HSE, and the Minister for Health, need to increase measures to reduce the number of assaults on our front line HSE staff.

“One measure that could be introduced quickly would be to employ more security staff.

“Workers in Louth County Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda do an amazing job in caring for the health needs of patients. They should be able to work in an environment free from threat or physical assault.”