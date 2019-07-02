Maria Doyle: 'I'd like to see derelict buildings in Dundalk town centre come back into use'

Maria Doyle is a school teacher and local Fine Gael county councillor

Tell us a bit about where you grew up in Dundalk?

I grew up in Mounthamilton on the Ardee Road. My parents, Fintan and Margaret Kenny, still live there. Growing up, there were plenty of children on the street and we spent much of our time playing on what we called ‘The Rocks’ but which people call The Furry Glen. I went to primary school in the Friary and then to St. Louis Secondary School.

I now live on the Carrick Road which is only a short walk across the fields to my parents. I’m lucky that both my brother and sister live nearby so all our children get to grow up together.

What elements of Dundalk are you proud of most?

I think we have a great resilience in Dundalk. Even though we’ve had difficult times, we always come back stronger. I’ve been a Councillor for 8 years and in that role, I see so much of what goes on, often behind the scenes, to try and improve the town. I’ve been recently appointed to the board of Dundalk BIDS, so I’m excited to work with the rest of the board. The heritage of our town is amazing and needs to be preserved. I try to do that in whatever way I can through my role as a teacher and a Councillor. The SS Dundalk Committee did a wonderful job last year for the centenary commemorations of the sinking of the boat. Their work made me feel very proud of what local groups can do. I’m also a great supporter of Louth Tidy Towns Together. Tidy Towns do fantastic work in a voluntary capacity.

What would you like to change/improve?

I was an outspoken critic of the cycle lanes in Dundalk back in 2012. I felt it was good idea poorly executed. For example, I think the cycle lane on Jocelyn Street should’ve been incorporated into the existing footpath. Sustainable transport is important but needs to be done right. I’d like to see more investment in footpath repairs and upgrades in town and I’d love to see an end to littering. I did an interview on Radio Carousal when I was nine after I won an anti-litter competition in The Old Dundalk Shopping Centre. I’d also like to see more derelict buildings in the centre of town come back into use. Louth County Council have been doing a lot work in this regard, particularly regarding returning empty houses to homes for those on their housing list.

What are your thoughts on the Seek 2019 art festival?

I absolutely love it! It’s an ingenious idea and I love that art and heritage is being combined such a creative way. The murals have literally stopped my in my tracks as I’ve been walking around town.

How do you like to relax in town?

I do Pilates in Blackstone Physio and I find it a great way to unwind, particularly so after the 3 months of canvassing leading up the recent Local Elections. I also love the cinema and go quite often. In fact, I’ve been twice this week, which is more than I normally would. I took the children to Toy Story 4 and then saw Rocketman with a friend. I also enjoy a scone and a cuppa in Ruby’s with my Mum and sister and lunch in McGeough’s with my husband and children. I’m also a regular in Costa in Tesco. I try to walk a loop of the town in the evenings and I make a note after of the potholes, broken footpaths etc that I need to report to the engineers.

Tell us about your favourite story about Dundalk, that you've heard?

Since I was a child, I’ve loved hearing stories from people about the locality in yesteryear. I enjoy reading Peter Kavanagh’s articles in the Democrat about Dundalk down through the years.

I think a picture can paint a thousand words, so I love old photographs. Dundalk Northend and Friends Facebook page is great for telling the stories of our town’s past through photographs.

What memories stand out from your youth most?

Hanging out in the Old Shopping Centre in my early teens, the Imperial with friends after school on a Friday for a milkshake in my mid-teens and listening to live music in the various pubs and clubs around town.

I also have fond memories of spending every Sunday as a child at my Mum’s parents’ farm in Cooley and summers holidays at my Dad’s parents’ house in Galway. I grew up in Dundalk during the height of The Troubles and always had an interest in politics, so I remember the hard times Dundalk had during those times.

What are your plans for the rest of the year?

In August, I will be volunteering as a teacher on a summer camp for children with autism which I’ve helped to organise. This is the second year we’ve done it but hopefully not the last. I’m a teacher in the CBS Primary on Chapel Street but I took this year off to focus on the Council. I’m back in September on a job share. It can be challenging to juggle teaching, council and family so the job share works well. I left a job in industry in my late 20’s to retrain as a teacher as I wanted to work with children. It’s been a wonderful job which I still love. I learn so much from the children I teach.

I love my job as a Councillor too, so it’s great to be able to combine both. I have a few Council-related projects in the pipeline the pipeline. I’m hoping they will come to fruition soon.