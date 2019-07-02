Ardee cycling hero Annette Callan still going strong at 83

Hailing from Ardee, inspirational cyclist Annette Callan is 83 years young and in recent times has been spotted on the challenging Tour de Connamara cycling event and in the past has completed challenges such as the Malin to Mizen cycle.

Combining cycling together with yoga and a healthy lifestyle has given this Mid-Louth pensioner the agility, attitude and looks that would be the envy of ladies a quarter of her age.

Annette is featured in a new issue of a new online platform called WeLoveCycling.ie. The platform is targeting all genres of cyclists from commuters to seasoned professionals, WeLoveCycling.ie uncovers original stories and special reports from cycling in Ireland as well as further afield.