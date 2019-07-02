Dundalk family 'waiting on the call' for Zoe's US surgery

The mother of Dundalk girl Zoe Murphy has spoken out about the family's frustration of waiting for a date for Zoe's SDR surgery in the US.

The family started fundraising for Zoe last summer to ensure that the toddler who has Cerebral Palsy could undergo a Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy operation and have a better quality of life.

Whilst the Murphy family reached their goal of €100,000 in January 2019, mum Lynda Bannon has told how the family are going through a “super stressful time” as they eagerly await the phone call from the US and try to build Zoe's strength up for the life-changing surgery.

However, time is of the essence. Zoe just turned three last week and it is imperative that the operation is carried out when the toddler is aged between two and four years old.

Zoe's mum Lynda told the Dundalk Democrat: “We are still building Zoe up to be as strong as possible for the surgery because she’s not ambulant [able to walk about] so she’s going to need a lot of post physio in the U.S.

“We are still waiting on the cancellation list for the surgery. We only put Zoe for a cancellation date when we reached our target as we thought that was the right thing to do but other families joined the cancellation list before fundraising began.

“I’m really hoping we get that call soon but Zoe is scheduled for eye surgery here so we had to let St. Louis know the dates for that and maybe that delayed us a bit. It’s very frustrating waiting but we know we need to get Zoe as strong as possible so we are focusing on that."

Zoe's mum also told how the youngster is undergoing intensive physio sessions to build up her strength:

“We were hoping the pre-surgery physio we have been doing would make Zoe strong enough to at least stand alone but so far it’s not happening. She has a lot of underlying weakness that we need to try and work on because the SDR operation will fully expose all that weakness once the spasticity is removed. So we are having to do a lot more pre-SDR physio than we ever imagined.

“She’s very slowly building up but it’s not as quick as we hoped so it makes us very prepared that after SDR we are going to have to do even more that we first thought which is a hard pill to swallow."

Lynda added: “It’s a super stressful time. I actually contacted America again yesterday and just got told once they get to Zoe’s name on the cancellation list they will be in touch so it’s just a waiting game."