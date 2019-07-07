OBITUARY: Sean Mathews was well-known across Dundalk for his interest in snooker

Seán Mathews of 7, Saint Brigid’s Terrace, Dundalk who passed away recently, was a keen greyhound racing enthusiast.

He was also well-known throughout the town for his interest in snooker.

Seán passed away peacefully on May 24, 2019 in Saint Oliver Plunkett Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Aged 83, he was born in Market Street to parents, Eileen (nee McArdle) and Philip Mathews, and reared in Williamson’s Place.

He attended De La Salle primary school and subsequently worked in Duffy’s Hardware, Clanbrassil Street, then McArdle’s hardware store in Park Street. His last place of employment was McKenna Electrics, The Long Walk.

Seán married Kathleen Ralph in 1963 and they had one daughter, Katriona.

He developed a big interest in greyhound racing, owning and training dogs. He teamed up with his brother-in-law Michael Ralph and the pair of them enjoyed plenty of success at the old greyhound stadium on The Ramparts.

Likewise, Seán was a talented snooker player, and had a close association with both the Commercial Club in Earl Street and Potter’s Snooker Centre, Clanbrassil Street.

He also enjoyed playing cards.

Seán was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen and by his parents.

He is survived by his daughter, Katriona, grandchildren, Carly and Seb, brother, Gerry, sister, Mary, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

After reposing at his daughter’s residence in Glenwood, his remains were removed to Saint Patrick’s Cathedral where the funeral Mass was celebrated by parish priest Father Mark O’Hagan.

Readings were given by Pat Brady and Carly Mathews-Lynch, and prayers of the faithful led by Allison Cooney, Anita Coker, Seb Mathews-Lynch, Paddy Ralph, Samantha Ralph and Esther Ralph.

Gifts symbolising Seán’s life were brought to the altar by Michael Ralph, Samantha Ralph, Sandra McMahon, Mary Watters and Alice Taaffe. These included a snooker cue, greyhound figurine, deck of cards, a photograph and walking stick.

Mary Watters and Carly Mathews-Lynch participated in the Offertory Procession, while Ann Cooney gave a reflection.

Music was provided by Brendan and Sarah McCourt.

Burial took place afterwards in Saint Patrick’s cemetery, Dowdallshill.