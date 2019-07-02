Family of Sophia 'incredibly grateful' to Louth locals for raising €100,000

The local family behind the Happy Feet for Sophia fundraiser have said they are "incredibly grateful" that they have reached their €100,000 target.

The Griffin family also said that they were "absolutely delighted" to announce that little Sophia had received a date for her SDR surgery in America this September.

Sophia was diagnosed with Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsy and PVL (Periventricular Leukomalcia) of the brain just after her second birthday in 2017.

Her family have been desperately trying to fundraise €100,000 so that Sophia could travel to the world’s top Neurosurgeon Dr. T. S. Park in St. Louis’s Children’s Hospital in Missouri so that she can have a life-changing surgery called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy SDR carried out.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook Sophia's mum, Catriona explained: "We are just absolutely delighted to announce that Sophia has received a date for her SDR surgery in America for 26th September this year.

"We told America a Big Fat Yes because once we have received all the funds from the various fundraisers that has taken place over the last month, we will have reached our target.

"We cannot express how incredibly grateful to each and every one of you, who have organised fundraisers, helped out at fundraisers, to the local press and to everyone who donated, without ALL of you we would not be able to give our little girl this opportunity to improve her life and her future living with Cerebral Palsy and for that we will always be forever grateful.

"We started this journey not knowing where we would end up, it has been very tough, there have been tears, there have been sleepless nights worrying, we had to swallow a whole lot of pride, but the support that we have received far and wide, Ardee, Dundalk, Dublin, Cork, Cooley and South Armagh and across the world has been absolutely astounding.

"Sophia will look back on all of this one day and will be so so proud of each and every one of you. THANK YOU A MILLION TIMES AND MORE AND GOD BLESS YOU ALL"