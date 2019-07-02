Candlelit vigil held at Square in Dundalk for ill Odhran

A candlelit vigil took place at The Square in Dundalk yesterday evening to show support and solidarity for Odhran Coburn and his family.

Odhran is currently in hospital after taking ill over the weekend.

A large crowd gathered at the Square at around 7pm last night.

Messages of support have poured in for the popular 16-year-old on social media over the past 24 hours.

Odhran's mother Grainne took to Facebook to thank those who attended the vigil.

"For those who don't know me I am Odhran's Mam and I managed to see all the support at the Square this evening. From the bottom of my heart words cannot express how this touch myself and Alan, Odhran's dad.

"We were watching from the hospital with tears streaming down our faces. Thank you so much to the people of Dundalk and the surrounding areas for your love and support during this tough time."

Local hurling side Naomh Monnine wished the family the "strength to fight".

"Please keep Odhran Coburn in ur thoughts and prayers. He plays with Sean O Mahoneys and also previously played hurling with Naomh Moninne. He is currently very ill and we wish Odie, Alan, Grainne and family the strength to fight and get through this difficult time."