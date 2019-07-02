Cooley man wins awards at Newry business ceremony

Local man Shaun Copas, managing director of COPAS Technologies Ltd, won Best Businessman of the Year at the Greater Newry Area Business Awards 2019.

Shaun grew up in Rathcor, Riverstown, Cooley.

But not only did Shaun win Best Businessman, but he also won Best Manufacturing and Engineering Company sponsored by Collins Aerospace and was highly commended in Best Innovative Company and Best Business Growth categories.

COPAS delivers 3, 4 and 5 axis engineering excellence in the precision milling of hard and soft metal components for the aerospace sector.

After starting out as a sole trader Shaun now employs 50 people from all over South Down, from Ardglass to Newry.

Shaun is celebrating 13 years in business and has overseen a significant increase in sales in the last 12months, a £2.5million investment over the past 2 years, into new state of the art technology including the recent introduction of fully automated hard metal milling.

He has ambitious plans to invest £8 million, to expand and build a state-of-the-art new milling centre of excellence.

“I am greatly honoured and humbled to have been awarded Best Businessman 2019, Mr Copas said afterwards.

“ I would like to thank my great team at COPAS for all their hard work and dedication; especially Paul Burke my Operations Director and Adele Ireland, my Finance and HR Manager.

“This is testament to all the hard work, skills and dedication of our entire team. Our ethos is innovation, evolution and excellence in everything we do and this has now been recognised.

“I am thrilled to have won this award on behalf of our entire COPAS team and a big thank you to Newry Chamber of Commerce and Trade for hosting the awards; Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Shelbourne Motors, Younique Aesthetics, First Derivatives and SRC as sponsors.”