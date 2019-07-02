Lorry’s ‘trail of destruction’ across Louth border

A lorry, which caused what is being described as “wanton damage” at a village along the Louth border with northern Ireland, is believed to have begun its “trail of destruction” near Ravensdale early on Sunday morning.

Local councillor for the Jonesborough area, Mickey Larkin, described the scene that residents of the border village awoke to early on Sunday morning.

“Residents were awakened by the sound of a lorry crashing into three walls in the centre of the village. All three walls are severely damaged, including a garden wall and the wall at the entrance of the parochial house."

According to Cllr Larkin, the lorry narrowly missed a number of houses and parked cars along the main street as it careened through the village.

Cllr Larkin continued: “Apparently the lorry had been driven around Ravensdale and Ballymac, leaving a trail of destruction before crashing in Jonesborough”.

Commenting on news of an arrest, Cllr Larkin added: “I believe an arrest has been made in relation to this incident. The community is relieved that there were no injuries, however lives were put in danger and it is their hope that this will not happen again."