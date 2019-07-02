Deaths in Dundalk - Tuesday July 2 2019

The death has occurred of Dara Sweeney of The Moorings, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly Omeath, Co Louth

On July 1 2019, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his father Shay. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Ann , sister Áine, brother Cathal, brother-in-law Matthew, nephews David and Cíarán, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Tuesday, July 2nd, in Newbrook Nursing Home Chapel Mullingar from 6pm followed by prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Collinstown. Burial afterwards in local cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care Mullingar.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Molly Finnegan (née Kearney) of Cullenstown, Readypenny, Darver, Dundalk, Co Louth



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital,Drogheda on July 1, 2019. Molly beloved wife of the late Tommy and dear mother of Brian, Tom, Micky, Jim, Marian, Padraig, Joseph, Bernie and Angela.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 2pm to 9pm on Tuesday.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am to St. Michael's Church, Darver, arriving for Mass at 12 noon. Burial in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only

May she rest in peace