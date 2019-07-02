Dundalk and Mid-Louth designated as Rent Pressure Zones

Dundalk Councillor John McGahon has confirmed that Dundalk Carlingford, Dundalk South and Ardee Electoral Areas have been designated as Rent Pressure Zones.

A Rent Pressure Zone (RPZ) is a designated area where rents cannot be increased by more than 4% per annum. This applies to new and existing tenancies said Councillor McGahon.

Speaking on the announcement, Cllr. McGahon said “Minister for Housing Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy TD has informed me that he has signed orders to designate Dundalk and Mid Louth as Rent Pressure Zones.

This decision follows on from Drogheda being given RPZ status two years ago. It now means that all of County Louth is deemed to be a Rent Pressure Zone. The RPZ Zones will come into effect on Tuesday July 2nd.

The designations come on foot of the Residential Tenancies Board’s Rent Index Report for Q1 2019 which was published today and is produced in conjunction with the Economic and Social Research Institute.

The Rent Index Report contains the rent information on which the new designations are based. This decision will bring certainty to Louth households regarding accommodation costs.