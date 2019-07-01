Further damage to Dundalk football club's facilities

Just days after the facilities at their pitch in Bay Estate were subjected to suspected vandalism, local football side Rampart Celtic have been hit once again with further damage to their storage facilities.

In a post on the club's Twitter feed tonight, Rampart Celtic called for help to stop the needless vandalism impacting the club:

"Just a few days after some damage done to the roof, we went down tonight to find rest of roof has been ripped down, some internal storage boxes busted open and more.What's it gonna take to actually get some support? Someone to get hurt? We can only do so much."