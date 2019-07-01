Dundalk IT confirm Technological University status an option it is still exploring

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) have confirmed that Technological University (TU) designation is still a future option that the institute is exploring, in a statement issued to the Dundalk Democrat.

The Minister for Education and Skills told TDs in the Dáil last week, that DkIT had not given any indication to him that they plan to pursue technological university status.

The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) had also issued a statement at the end of May voicing its concerns that the Institute had not yet applied for university status.

In its statement, DkIT clarified its position as it stands saying:

“There is an ongoing strategic consultation around this issue. This process involves extensive consultation with Institute staff, students, employers and wider stakeholders.

"The outcomes of the planning process will inform the direction of DkIT’s Strategic Plan 2020/22 which is expected to be published for public consumption before the end of the 2019 calendar year.The Strategic Plan will include extensive consultation with and approval by the DkIT Governing Body."

“The Institute is actively engaged in a new strategic planning process which includes exploring all of the viable designation options available to DkIT, of which Technological University (TU) designation is one.

"The purpose of this planning process is to ensure that the full implications of all designation options are comprehended and are appropriately considered for adoption or otherwise within an overall Institute Strategic Plan 2020 to 2022.

"Currently DkIT has full delegated awarding powers including Level 9 Masters Degrees as well as a joint DkIT/DCU Graduate Research School for PhD awards.”