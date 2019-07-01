TD slams EU beef deal as potential disaster for Louth farmers

Fianna Fáil TD for Louth and East Meath, Declan Breathnach has called on the Government to oppose the EU-Mercosur trade deal, which will allow 100,000 tonnes of South American beef to enter the European market every year.

Deputy Breathnach said: "This deal will have a huge impact on prices. Ireland exports 470,000 tonnes of beef each year. Under this deal, Irish farmers will have to compete with cheap South American imports. Added to the impact that Brexit will have on our agricultural sector, this deal would prove to be catastrophic to Irish farmers.

"This deal will have a significant environmental impact. The Government and EU say they are trying to reduce our carbon footprint to mitigate climate change, while at the time, see no problem with flying South American beef thousands of kilometres into Europe."

The local TD concluded: "The Government must recognise this is a bad deal for Ireland and should ensure there is no decision to ratify this deal, particularly while the full impact Brexit will have on the agricultural sector is unknown."