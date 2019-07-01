Ska band Complete Madness announce Dundalk show

Leading Irish Ska Tribute Band, Complete Madness, will perform at The Carnbeg Hotel & Spa on Saturday, July 27.

Complete Madness lead singer Jason Miley sent a message to SKA fans in Louth saying: ”Hi all, really excited to be playing at the Carnbeg on Saturday 27th July. We will be doing all the great SKA tunes from Madness, The Specials, Bad Manners & The Beat. It’s going to be a great night and dance crazy. See you there!”

Carnbeg Hotel & Spa Operator Michael Lynch said: “We’re continuing to build our 2019 concert schedule. This month we’re delighted to bring Ireland’s leading SKA tribute band, Complete Madness to Dundalk.

Doors will open at 9pm with the show itself starting at 9:30pm. Tickets are on sale from the Carnbeg Hotel & Spa reception for €15. The hotel, which is located on the Armagh Road is also offering a two-course pre-dinner and show package for €30pp.

"In terms of tribute shows, our Dolly Parton and Joe Dolan tribute shows will also be on-sale for September and October soon”.

For tickets see: www.carnbeghotel.ie/ or call: 042 93 20261