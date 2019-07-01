LOCAL BUSINESS
Owners of Dundalk's Jockeys Bar announce retirement
The Jockey's Bar and Restaurant on Anne St.
The owner's of the Jockey's Bar have announced that they will be leaving the ever-popular Anne Street bar after 48 years.
Anita and Sean Kelly who have been running the bar and restaurant since 1971 announced on Facebook that they would be holding a "farewell get together" on Sunday, July 7 from 9pm before they hand the keys over to the new owners.
The post from the Kelly family said: "After 48 years on Anne Street all good things come to an end. Sean, Anita & family would like to thank all our customers & staff for their support over the years. We would love to invite our customers to a farewell get together on Sunday, July 7 from 9pm. We look forward to seeing you then and sharing some memories over the years."
Following the announcement, there was an outpouring of well-wishes for the local family from customers over the last five decades.
Whilst the new owners will take over from July 8 it is understood that the current staff will be kept on.
The Jockey's went up for sale in May 2017 after the owners announced that they were looking to retire.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on