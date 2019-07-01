Owners of Dundalk's Jockeys Bar announce retirement

The owner's of the Jockey's Bar have announced that they will be leaving the ever-popular Anne Street bar after 48 years.

Anita and Sean Kelly who have been running the bar and restaurant since 1971 announced on Facebook that they would be holding a "farewell get together" on Sunday, July 7 from 9pm before they hand the keys over to the new owners.

The post from the Kelly family said: "After 48 years on Anne Street all good things come to an end. Sean, Anita & family would like to thank all our customers & staff for their support over the years. We would love to invite our customers to a farewell get together on Sunday, July 7 from 9pm. We look forward to seeing you then and sharing some memories over the years."

Following the announcement, there was an outpouring of well-wishes for the local family from customers over the last five decades.

Whilst the new owners will take over from July 8 it is understood that the current staff will be kept on.

The Jockey's went up for sale in May 2017 after the owners announced that they were looking to retire.