LOUTH WEATHER: Many areas to see no rain at all this week

Following a mix of heavy showers and sun-splitting sunshine, it looks like this week will see Louth experience decent temperatures and little or no rainfall too!

In a forecast update on Facebook this morning, Louth Weather laid out the weather for the week ahead:

"This week sees high pressure as the major influence. While quite weak at times, overall conditions should be average for the time of year. Apart from a few light showers at the start and end of the week, many areas seeing no rain at all."

And here's your day-by-day forecast:

MONDAY: A mix of sunshine and cloud today, the best of the sunshine this evening. Some light showers about, especially in northern parts, with some southern areas staying totally dry. A fresh NW wind making it feel cooler than the max of 18°C.

TUESDAY: Similar to Monday. NW winds easing, so not feeling as cool.

WEDNESDAY: Similar to Tuesday but I'm hoping that we'll see more sunshine and any showers will have died away. Max 19°C.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers about in the afternoons, but these should be light and many areas could stay dry. Max 19°C. Light to moderate NW winds.

THE WEEKEND: Early indications show mostly cloudy but overall dry weather. Slightly cooler at 16°C.