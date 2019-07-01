Knockbridge Vintage Club coffee morning

Knockbridge Vintage Club are holding a Road Run and Coffee Morning on Sunday 7 July.

All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to local charities.

The day will kick off at 11.00am with a Coffee Morning in Knockbridge Community Centre.

The Road Run will depart at 1.30pm.

Cars and tractors are all welcome to join the Road Run. Afterwards, the convoy will return to the Community Centre for a BBQ and entertainment.

For further information on Knockbridge Vintage Club events contact 0872204261 or check out the Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook Page.