MET EIREANN: Thunderstorm warning for Louth

According to Met Eireann, there is a risk of thunderstorms for Louth this morning.

Issuing a status orange warning, Met Éireann said: "Thunderstorms will affect the eastern half of the country this morning with heavy downpours, the risk of hail and gusty winds.

"Temporary surface flooding is possible for a time, combined with the risk of hail will lead to hazardous driving conditions in some areas."

The warning is valid until 12 noon.