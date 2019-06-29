Weather
MET EIREANN: Thunderstorm warning for Louth
Forecast
According to Met Eireann, there is a risk of thunderstorms for Louth this morning.
Issuing a status orange warning, Met Éireann said: "Thunderstorms will affect the eastern half of the country this morning with heavy downpours, the risk of hail and gusty winds.
"Temporary surface flooding is possible for a time, combined with the risk of hail will lead to hazardous driving conditions in some areas."
The warning is valid until 12 noon.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on