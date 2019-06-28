Teenage girl in critical condition after Louth swimming incident

A teenage girl is in a critical condition this evening after getting into difficulty in the water at Seapoint Beach near Termonfeckin in Louth this afternoon.

According to RTE, emergency services were alerted that a swimmer was in difficulty shortly before 3pm and two lifeboats and a coastguard helicopter began a search.

The 14-year-old girl was recovered from the water and flown to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.