SIPTU announce planned strikes at hospitals including Louth called off

SIPTU representatives have today (Friday, June 28) confirmed that strikes in 38 selected hospitals planned for next week (on July 2, 3 and 4), including two in Louth, have been deferred pending the outcome of a full Labour Court hearing set for Wednesday, July 3 and on the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

On Wednesday patients across Louth were affected by a 24-hour work stoppage of HSE support staff strikes at the Louth County Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes hospital.

SIPTU Health Divisional Organiser, Paul Bell, said: "At the request of the Labour Court, SIPTU representatives have agreed to defer strike action scheduled to start next Tuesday to allow for a full hearing to take place with no preconditions. The unity and strength of our members on picket lines this week has demonstrated our determination to achieve a just resolution to this dispute. Ultimately, our members will decide on the outcome of any recommendations that emerge from negotiations at the Labour Court, by way of a secret ballot."

He added: "On behalf of our members, SIPTU representatives would also like to thank hospital patients and members of the public for the huge support shown to 10,000 health workers on picket lines this week and throughout this dispute."

The dispute followed a job-evaluation process which found that HSE support staff had increased their skills over recent years which had led their unions to ask for pay raises.