Louth TD calls for efforts to attract more visitors to Wee County

Fianna Fáil TD for Louth and East Meath, Declan Breathnach has called for the "millions of passengers landing in Dublin and Belfast each year" to be "encouraged to make a trip to Louth".

Breathnach made these calls following a meeting with Mark Mohan and Paddy Matthews at the recent Fáilte Ireland Information clinic.

At the meeting, he spoke to Mr Mohan and Mr Matthews about the need for "Louth to develop its hospitality sector and transport links to attract overseas and domestic visitors."

He explained: "Mohan is the manager of ‘Ireland’s Ancient East’, and I spoke to him about the important role Louth can play within this Fáilte Ireland region. Louth welcomed 172,000 overseas visitors in 2017 who spent €55m in the County, representing enormous value to our local businesses, pubs, restaurants and hospitality sector.

"It’s important to note that Louth is an equal distance from Dublin and Belfast. Millions of overseas visitors land in Dublin and Belfast’s Airports each year. We are a stone’s throw away from the two biggest cities on this island, and we must focus on convincing those who land in these airports to make the short journey north to Louth.

He added: "Fáilte Ireland Capital Investment Projects in Louth have included funding towards Carlingford Castle, Drogheda Tholsel and Louth Adventures among others. We must work hand in hand with Fáilte Ireland, community groups and the County Council to further develop our Tourist attractions and our Festivals. Just this week, Fáilte Ireland included Drogheda, one of Ireland’s oldest towns, in the ‘Historic Towns Trail Initiative’, encouraging visitors to explore and stay in the region for longer.

"We must now see an increase funding of our Tourism sector to bring these plans to fruition. An increase in visitors will require a renewed focus on providing more beds through Hotels, Guesthouses, B&Bs and Hostels. Improved Transport Links through coach services and others will also be vital, with our position on the M1 corridor key to attracting visitors from North and South of the border."