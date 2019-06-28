Dundalk firm hit open water for Volvo Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Race

Dundalk company Servisource hit the open water last week to represent Louth in this year's Volvo Dun Laoghaire to Dingle Race.

The team sponsored by Recruit Island competed in the race which saw 42 teams battle the rough seas and harsh downpours for the number one spot.

The team composed of Servisource representatives CEO Declan Murphy, his wife Marguerite, IT Manager Ron Finegan, together with Pat McCormack, President Dundalk Chamber, local businessman Eamonn Toner and Nicolas Potel who completed the six person crew.

The group spent several weeks training on Carlingford Lough in their 37-foot yacht, Zuri leading up to the race practising multiple manoeuvres and team-building exercises to prepare for the endurance test which commenced on Wednesday the 12th June at 6pm.

The start line positioned just off the pier at Dun Laoghaire saw 43 boats line up for the gun which included another boat with Louth connections. ‘Raw’ the only foiling keelboat in the race was crewed by Irish Olympic hopefuls Conor Fogarty and UK based Susan Glenny. Susan’s mum hails from Kilkerley and the duo plan to represent Ireland in the mixed two-person offshore keelboat event for the 2024 Olympics.

Zuri skipper Declan Murphy found the race to be a rewarding experience: "There is no such thing as smooth sailing in sail racing. The weather conditions were favourable but at times challenging for most of the race with winds getting to force 6/7 on the south west coast.

"However, with every challenge comes an opportunity and a first rounding of the Fastnet rock by 4 of the 6 crew members was definitely a highlight. The endeavour also provided the group with a unique venture to see the beautiful Irish coastline from a perspective that is unparalleled in scope and views. We look forward to competing again next year and hope the voyage will be just as rewarding."