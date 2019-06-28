Annual tea party for The Birches to take place in Dundalk this Saturday

An afternoon tea party is set to take place at The Spirit Store this Saturday in Dundalk on Saturday, June 29 in aid of The Birches Alzheimer's Day Care Centre Dundalk.

The tea party will take place on the Quayside venue from 2pm to 6pm.

Tea and cakes will be served outside. The organisers have promised some "very special guests" to entertain attendees.

All are welcome.

For more information see: www.facebook.com/events/336120550408378/