Rape Crisis Centre to hold car boot sale in Dundalk

Rape Crisis North East is holding a Car Boot Sale on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in McEvoy’s Car Park, Bachelor’s Walk entrance, Dundalk.

Admission for buyers is €2.00 per person, free entry for children attending with parents. Organised by Rape Crisis North East, the event takes place from 10:00am to 4:00pm and sellers with their cars can set-up from 9:00am at a fee of €10.00 per car and €15.00 per van.

A RCNE spokesperson said: "This is a great opportunity to sell on some of your used equipment and bits and pieces and perhaps purchase some other much-needed items.

"All proceeds will go to Rape Crisis North East to provide a much-needed counselling and support service to the increased number of Women, Men and Young People attending the service."



Prior booking for sellers is essential. To book your space contact Rape Crisis North East Centre on 042 - 9339491 or email info@rcne.ie or send them a message through their Facebook page.