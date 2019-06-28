Louth Cllr welcomes project to carry out upgrade of sewer network in Omeath

Councillor Erin McGreehan attended the launch this week in Derry of the SWELL (Shared Waters Enhancement & Loughs Legacy) Project. Cllr McGreehan was recently appointed to the board of the East Border Region who is one of the partners on the project.

The SWELL is a €35m EU funded project that aims to improve the quality of water in Carlingford Lough and Lough Foyle through the upgrade of wastewater assets on both sides of the border. McGreehan explained: "This integrated cross border approach to make positive changes in the ecological status of our waters is the only practical way forward as pollution does not respect borders."

SWELL represents a cross border partnership comprising of Northern Ireland Water, Irish Water, Agri-Food & Biosciences Institute, Loughs Agency and the East Border Region working collaboratively to improve the shared waters of Carlingford Lough and Lough Foyle.

The partnership endeavours to employ best practice, innovation and knowledge sharing to effectively achieve the outputs and results of the INTERREG VA Programme and will deliver the targets set out in the European Water Framework Development.

There are three projects in the Carlingford Lough Catchment Area; these are at Warrenpoint, Newpoint and Omeath. Councillor McGreehan added: "This is such a positive move in improving the ecosystem of the Lough. By improving the water quality of our waters we will all reap the benefits and it will have a lasting legacy for future generations."

Cllr McGreehan highlighted: "The works in Omeath will upgrade the capacity of the sewer network to transfer more wastewater to the new treatment plant being planned by Irish Water that is in addition to the SWELL Project. This is great news for the area and should work as an example for other areas in the country that need water quality improvements."