Deaths in Dundalk - Friday June 28, 2019

The death has occurred of Seán (Gun) Murtagh of St. Alphonsus' Villas and formerly of Hyde Park, Dundalk

Suddenly, in Majorca. Beloved husband of Catherine, son of Margaret (Peggy) and the late James, father of Marlena, Dean, Shane, Gavin and the late David and brother of Jim, Declan, Danny, Paul, Alan, Kenneth, Annamarie and the late Gerard and George. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife, mother, daughter, sons, brothers, sister, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Mary Donnelly of Lis Na Dara, Carrick Rd., Dundalk/ Clones, Monaghan

Peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Frances and brother Patrick. Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Eileen and twin sister Kathleen, brothers Jackie, Tony and Joe, her good friend Fidelma Dobbs, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her sister Kathleen Pellecchia's residence, Aghameen Park, Muirhevnamore from 5pm til 9pm Thursday and from 12 noon til 9pm Friday. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am in Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church. Burial afterwards in The Sacred Heart Cemetery, Clones, County Monaghan arriving at 2.30pm.

House private on Saturday morning.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.