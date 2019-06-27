Local emergency services called out after car enters water

The Boyne Fishermans Rescue and recovery service were alerted to a car in the water at the Fishmeal Factory in Mornington near Drogheda earlier today.

While enroute the emergency services were informed that the car was fully submerged in the water and it was unknown if persons were inside the vehicle.

A dive team was also tasked to assist in the call. While the dive unit was on the way to the location, a rescue swimmer had entered the water to try gain access to the vehicle to commence a search, but due to the conditions of the call a decision was made to await the arrival of the dive unit.

A short time later a thorough search was conducted on the vehicle by divers with no sign of anyone inside.

The fully submerged car was removed from the water, where the dive unit then undertook a dive of the surrounding area incase of any evidence or items left behind.

The units were then stood down.