BREAKING: Heavy delays on M1 motorway after collision

UPDATE: accident cleared, but long delays remain.

Louth and Dundalk commuters returning from Dublin, along the M1 motorway, are in for a potentially prolonged delay this evening following a collision at Junction 4 heading northbound.

According to reports several vehicles were involved in an accident and emergency services are currently at the scene.

AA Roadwatch are reporting that a collision on the M1 northbound is blocking both lanes after Junction 4 Donabate. They report that traffic is extremely heavy, with delays now back to the M50 Interchange.

More as we get it.