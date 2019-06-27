Met Éireann warning for Louth hayfever suffers

It's going to be a rough couple of days for suffers of hayfever in Louth and across the country as Met Éireann have stated that the grass pollen forecast is very high this weekend.

From today until Sunday, as temperatures climb and the dry sunny weather continues, a very high pollen risk can be expected. Grass, weed and fungal spores are the allergens currently airborne.

Most grasses are now in flower and emitting plenty of pollen on warm, dry days. The risk will be high to very high when temperatures are in the high teens or above.

Here's some helpful tips to fend off the agony:

- Put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen.

- Wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes.

- Shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off.

- Stay indoors whenever possible.

- Keep windows and doors shut as much as possible.

- Vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth.