Appeal for North Louth families to host French students over summer

Carlingford Adventure Centre is appealing for families with teenagers in the Carlingford and Cooley area to house French students over the summer.

The students will be travelling to Louth to take part in adventure camps this summer during July and August.

Skypark Carlingford shared the following information on social media saying: "Locals in the Carlingford / Cooley area... can you help? We have 2 students who have been let down for a house over the summer. One 12-year-old French boy from of July 6 to 20 One 16-year-old French girl from of July 27 to August 3.

"Please pass on if you know anyone that might be interested. The host family will receive a payment per week and the students will be away at camps Monday to Friday."

Suitable host families will earn between €215 to €395 per week. For more information call Nuala on 042 93 66 749 or email info@mlcireland.ie