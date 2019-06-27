Louth firm seeking to hire Welding Coordinator

Welding Coordinator

Condon Engineering Ltd. is seeking to hire a Welding Coordinator to work at Condon Engineering Ltd., Kells Road, Collon, Co. Louth.

Duties include overseeing all welding operations, checking specifications, dimensions and drawings, and examining the assembly and welding of parts and structures.

Applicants must have at least five years of welding coordinator experience and a minimum education level of Leaving Certificate.

Salary: €31,000.00 per annum. Hours: 39 per week.

Apply to: Kay at accounts@condonengineering.ie