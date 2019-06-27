Carlingford excavation 'unearths' evidence of earlier settlement

Following recent excavations of King John's Castle in Carlingford by the Office of Public Works (OPW), evidence of an even earlier fort settlement dating back to the Iron Age in the first Millennium BC - the period of the Celtic invasions - has been discovered.

This is according to an update by the Carlingford Residents Association.

The OPW work at the castle was part of the installation of new walkways and barriers.

The programme of works by the Office of Public Works (OPW) will improve access and illumination at the Castle which has stood guard over Carlingford and its harbour since the beginning of the 13th Century.