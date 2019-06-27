Erin McGreehan is a Fianna Fáil councillor for the Dundalk/Carlingford area. She was elected in May 2019.

What’s your favourite thing about Dundalk?

"The best things about most places are the people. People create the atmosphere, the community spirit, the businesses; the community groups the sports clubs. Dundalk and North Louth are no different; the people of this area make it the place it is.

"I enjoy walking through Dundalk meeting people I know and seeing people I remember from growing up or from the shops I visited. There is something special about the familiarity of it."

What would your perfect day in the local area be — and why?



"I love this area. We live in such a beautiful place. I would have to start the day with a run. My favourite places to run would be the Carlingford- Omeath Greenway or anywhere along our Cooley Mountains. To climb Slieve Foy and look over Carlingford Lough the view is spectacular.

"There are very few places I believe are as nice. We are incredibly lucky to have this natural amenity on our doorstep to enjoy but need to respect it also. My children love their adventures on the mountain.

"I’d have to get in a bit of retail therapy followed by a trip to the Home Bakery for a ‘Pink’ slice. I enjoy my vegetable garden but don’t have enough time for it, so to continue the perfect day myself and my boys would do some weeding and some planting.

"If the babysitters were willing I would most definitely try and get out to Dundalk with Donal and my friends. I am a non-drinker but love a good pub and a night out. There are plenty of spots to choose from in Dundalk. However, to finish off a perfect day, it would have to end with eating a ‘Sing Li’ special."

What would you like to change about Dundalk?

"It is a goal of mine to improve the accessibility for people with disabilities. In North Louth 15% of the population have disabilities. I hate the fact that those people are sometimes prevented from enjoying some activities that I get to

enjoy. Society needs to adapt and accept that there is no such thing as ‘normal’.

"Everyone’s normal is different. We need more disabled parking, accessible technology for people with a visual impairment etc.

I would love to see more performance and art in and around the town. The recent Urban Arts Festival SEEK was a fantastic project. There are so many creative and talented people around the area.

"I would also like to see more areas dedicated to protecting the natural biodiversity. I also would like to see more native Irish trees planted. I have a plan to plant one or two in my own garden."

What annoys you about the town?



"The lack of disability access and to stop people from parking on kerbs this is a nightmare for people. I would also like to see improved public toilets with baby-changing facilities in the town."

What plans do you have for the rest of the year?



"Work hard for the people of Co. Louth, being a strong advocate for them. It is an incredible privilege to be an elected representative for my own people. Since my election to Louth County Council, I have been nominated to the committees of the LMETB and the East Border Region. I have a huge interest in these important organisations and the work that they do. I am looking forward to getting involved and make a positive impact.

"In July I am walking/running 50 miles for Women's Aid, a fantastic charity and have a Dundalk Branch. So I am looking for donations to that. I have my first Half Marathon on 14th July in Sligo and the few other races like the Carlingford 5k on 2 nd August on the horizon so I will be relishing the challenge of these.

"Glenmore AC a club I train with is celebrating their 50 year Anniversary this year and we have a celebration in October in the Four Seasons in Carlingford so I am very much looking forward to that. I am looking forward to the school summer holidays and I plan to walk across the mountain from Glenmore to Carlingford with my boys as many times as we can fit it in. Also try

to improve my vegetable garden."



How would you describe Dundalk people?



"Resilient, hospitable, generous, talented, proud. The people of North Louth have seen difficult times in the past, and to see how the town of Dundalk and area has flourished since the Good Friday Agreement is a testament to the

the resilience of the population and their love for this area.

"Dundalk people are very hospitable towards the new vibrant international community we now have living in the area. The many international companies that we have based here have brought a new and welcome diversity to the area. We have so many talented artists, musicians, sports people and you cannot but be very proud of that.

What's your favourite story you've heard about Dundalk?



"I don’t have a particular story, but you always see in the face of adversity/tragedy the people of the area come together to support each other. The sporting pride; whether it be GAA, soccer, boxing, athletics it is glorious to see the people of the area get behind their team or individual; being gracious in defeat and delirious when victorious. It is this goodwill and generosity of the people that is undoubtedly the never-ending story."



What's your favourite Dundalk slang/phrase?



"‘C’mon the Town’- Not just because it is such a Dundalk slogan but because of what it embodies; pride and excitement. The level of support people give to Dundalk FC is fantastic and I find myself I would say it when something good happens."



Do you think young people in the area are becoming more interested in local politics?



"When meeting young people most said they had no interest in politics, however, if you engage with someone they realise that their interest may not be in the news etc but actually have loads of interest in topics that affect them.

"Some of these issues where climate change, or equality and access issues. On the campaign trail when a young person answered the door I asked them what would be a thing they would like for their area. Young people are not constrained by politics or budgets and came up with fantastic ideas. From making Dundalk safer with CCTV, more outdoor gym equipment to biodiversity projects."



During your time campaigning for the local elections, what were the issues that people were most concerned about on the doors?



"There were many issues that came up during the course of the campaign. Brexit: it is such a threat to us here in North Louth. At the minute we live without a border. To re-introduce any type of border to our area would yet again divide our communities and hinder economies on both sides. The Environment and climate change was another hot topic: we all know the impending threat on our environment. We need realistic objectives for sustainable living to ensure that this earth’s future is a viable and healthy future.

"Health and Disability Services: there are so many problems, a complete lack of resources in primary and front-line care.

"Housing: This came up again and again. The lack of resources from Central government in this area is disgraceful; County Councils are not getting adequate funding to deal with the crisis. It is unfair on the staff of Louth County Council and inhumane on the people living in emergency and inadequate housing."