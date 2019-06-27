LOUTH WEATHER: 'Wall to wall sunshine' and 'warmest day this year'

It looks like today is going to be the best day of this sunny spell, according to Louth Weather.

Unfortunately the weekend will see things take a slight dip, adds Louth Weather in a Facebook post this morning.

"From Saturday to Sunday an area of low pressure situated to the west of Ireland is the main influence, so conditions not as good over the weekend."

But back to today, the post continued: "Wall to wall sunshine today, a rare event in recent times! Warmest day this year with temperatures up to 21°C. However as I indicated earlier in the week, this is no heatwave and if you are exposed to the easterly winds today (especially near the coast) it will feel more like 17°C."

Here's what Louth Weather says the weekend holds, forecast-wise:

FRIDAY: Similar conditions .. clear skies, continuous sunshine, max 20°C but feeling cooler in the moderate to fresh SE winds.

SATURDAY: More cloud about, but still plenty of sunshine. Mostly dry, but a risk of a few sheets breaking out especially later in the day. As winds veer more southerly in direction, it will not feel as cool in the wind. Max 21°C.

SUNDAY: Some sunny breaks, but more cloud about and most areas will see some shower activity, especially through the middle part of the day. Fresh SW winds. Max 19°C.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: It looks like an area of high pressure will build over Ireland from the SW next week. So little or no rain is expected. Winds will die down, but they will be from a northerly direction, so pleasant but not particularly warm. Impossible to say at this stage how much sun we will get, but overall it's looking decent enough.