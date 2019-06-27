SIPTU enters talks to avert three days of hospital staff strikes next week

SIPTU, the union representing the 10,000 HSE support staff workers who went on strike across the country yesterday, is set to resume talks with the Workplace Relations Commission this morning.

SIPTU agreed to attend that talks but HSE support staff are still threatening a further three days of strike action last week.

Yesterday's strike, which saw cleaners, porters and catering staff down tools for 24 hours in Louth and in 36 other hospitals across the country is said to have caused significant disruption yesterday.

The dispute followed a job-evaluation process which found that HSE support staff had increased their skills over recent years which had led their unions to ask for pay raises.