Decision on 51 new houses in Castlebellingham due next month

A decision is due next month on a planning application submitted in July last year to build 51 new homes in Castlebellingham.

The application made by Mr Peadar McGaghey, seeks to build the new homes in terraced, semi-detached and detached format, that will range in height from one to two storeys.

The development will also provide for all associated site development works, internal access roads, car parking, footpaths, cycle paths, open space, public lighting, landscaping, services and boundary treatments.

Vehicular access to the development is proposed via a new access point off the Dublin road.

The application to seek planning permission was made on July 30 last year. Louth County Council sought extra information on the application on September 13 last year however, which was received on June 21 of this year.

The decision on the application is now due by July 18, 2019.