Louth TD: Death threats, assaults and threats of violence new norm on social media

Death threats, assaults and threats of violence are becoming the new normal on social media, according to Louth TD Declan Breathnach.

The local Deputy has implored social media giants to block the accounts of those who publish videos and posts of this nature.

Deputy Breathnach was commenting as Gardaí working on the ongoing feud in Drogheda said that violent social media posts must be investigated.

“At all times we need to remember that it is a small group of people who are participating in the ongoing feud in Drogheda. They are a very small minority living among decent law-abiding citizens."

He added: “Many of them are using social media as their soap box, a place to show off, but it must be taken seriously. There have been sinister videos of a threatening nature, demonstrations of weapons and videos of actual fights posted online."

Deputy Breathnach said: “Gardaí have said that the use of social media to display criminal acts such as violent assaults or dangerous driving is an area of serious concern. While they are policing our streets it’s important that social media giants play their role in policing online.”