Deaths in Dundalk - Thursday June 27 2019

The death has occurred of Mary Donnelly of Lis Na Dara, Carrick Rd, Dundalk, Louth and formerly of Clones, Monaghan

On Wednesday June 26, 2019, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Frances and brother Patrick.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family, sisters Eileen and twin sister Kathleen, brothers Jackie, Tony and Joe, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim Roe of Clontarf, Dublin and late of Ardee, Navan, An Bord Pleanala, Navan Carpets and Member of Louth All Ireland Team 1957



On June 25, 2019 peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Josephine, loving father of Catriona, Maura, Brian, Kieran and Shane, cherished grandad to James, Dilly, Madeleine and Padraig and brother of the late George, Nicky and Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Cathy and Theresa, sisters-in-law Bridie, Kathleen, Margaret and Sr. Briege, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Jim will be reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand on Friday June 28 from 5pm to 7pm with family in attendance.

Removal to St. Gabriel’s Church, Dollymount/Clontarf on Saturday June 29 arriving at 10.20am for 10.30am Requiem Mass followed by burial at Glasnevin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Mater Hospital Foundation.

House private.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilís