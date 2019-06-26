Dundalk football side left counting cost of damage to facilities

Local Dundalk & District League side Rampart Celtic FC were left counting the cost after extensive damage was caused to their facilities at their pitch in Bay Estate.

The roof of their storage facility was badly damaged along with other damage at the pitch.

Taking to Twitter, the club said:

"Some of the damage caused and continuing to be caused to our containers at the pitch. Some day soon something is going to happen to someone unless something is done to prevent it.

"We can only do so much, time for others to step up now."