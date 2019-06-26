International Harp festival comes to Co Louth

An Chúirt Chruitireachta Annual International Harp Festival will be held in An Grianán, Termonfechin, Co. Louth from Sunday, June 30 to Friday, July 5, 2019.

Seize this opportunity to become immersed in all aspects of traditional music for Irish harp. Develop skills and repertoire from ancient harpers’ tunes to songs and slow airs to jigs and reels.

Participants are graded and assigned to mentors who can offer them the best opportunity for improvement.

Children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult.

As part of the festival there will be harp tutoring sessions as well as public concerts, workshops and sessions.

An Grianán in the village of Termonfechin, Co Louth, is easily accessible as it is just 50km from Dublin and is near the M1. There is a regular train and bus service between Dublin and Drogheda, the nearest town. A bus and taxi service is available between Drogheda and An Grianán, the Festival venue, where comfortable accommodation is provided, along with excellent food and all the facilities needed to ensure a thoroughly enjoyable week.

For more information please see: www.cairdenacruite.com/festival/international-harp-festival