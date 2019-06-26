Accused of involvement in serious assault in Dundalk on New Year's Day

A 47 year old man accused of being involved in a serious assault in Dundalk on New Year’s Day last year, has been returned for trial in the Circuit Court.

A book of evidence was served last Wednesday on Brian Elliman of Villas 3, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk who is charged with assault causing harm, at Earl Street, Dundalk.

Judge John Coughlan formally sent him forward for trial to the next sitting of the court on the second of July.