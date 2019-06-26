Diesel sludge dumped near north Louth beach

What is being described as a small amount of diesel sludge has been found dumped on a road near a local beach.

Local councillor Antoin Watters took to Twitter to alert the public about the incident.

"Small amount of diesel sludge dumped at the top of the road to our Blue Flag Beach at Templetown. I have been in contact with the Council and it will be lifted as soon as possible. This is not acceptable in our beautiful area."