Dundalk ‘litter sisters’ are doing it for themselves

Two Dundalk sisters who were tired of seeing the build-up of litter in their local area have taken matters into their own hands. Emma (16) and Sophie (9) Lynch from the Mill Road have taken to the streets in recent weeks armed with litter pickers and black bags in an effort to clean up their community.

Emma told the Democrat why she decided to take drastic action: “I am very passionate about the environment and I am sick and tired of not seeing the council do anything about these issue so I decided to take things into my own hands, I headed out with a glove and a bag and started my first litter pick.” Inspired by her big sisters Sophie decided to join in too, the girls have been taking to the streets most evenings refusing to return home until they fill a black bag. Emma expressed her dismay at the state of her area when she first started: “The Mill Road and Fatima area were in terrible condition, you couldn't walk five steps without coming across some form of wrapper, plastic bottle or mineral can. It was disgusting and upsetting to see the irresponsibility of our society. For years students have been throwing wrappers into our garden, behind bushes, over fences and even just in plain sight on the footpath whilst on their lunch break.”

Emma is calling on the authorities to take action to try and curb the litter problem locally: “Nothing has been done about any of this. No bins have been added to the area, and there definitely haven't been any street cleaning programs set up. I feel like at least one of these actions should be taken because it shouldn't be left to a teenager and her little sister to clean up. It would be brilliant to see more bins across the town more generally and maybe even signs discouraging littering. If we were to have a water bottle filling station in town, possibly at the square and other areas, that could help reduce the amount of discarded plastic bottles.”

The sisters plan to step up their efforts in the coming months and are considering the idea of organising a monthly community litter clean-up at litter black spots. They are appealing for people to come out and help them.