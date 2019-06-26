Dundalk primary school to modernize uniform after 65 years

Castletown Girls National School have announced they will be changing their well-known brown uniform to a fresh, smart new style after 65 years.

School Principal Marian McNally explained: "There were a few things that made us consider the change. One of the reasons was the children's own opinions and we did feel the style of the uniform needed to move forward.

"Our new style is mostly navy and has our school crest, the mercy crest, on the jumper. The shirt is pale blue and the skirt or pinafore is a navy and green check. The check pattern is in keeping with the uniforms of secondary schools in the area. It's really modernized the uniform.

"And the tights and shirts will be less expensive for parents to buy now that they're less unusual colours. The skirt is excellent quality and will last students for years. It also has built-in buttons at the waist making it adjustable."

The Principal told how the schools' board of management sought the advice of parents and that 80% of them were in favour of a uniform change.

Ms McNally added: "One parent said she thought the new uniform would bring us into the new century and I agree. I think it's more in keeping with our image. It's smart and modern and will last us for a lot of years to come."

"Of course we'll be keeping the Mercy crest. The Mercy sister's founded our school in the late 1880's, so we'll be upholding that tradition.

"We're really looking forward to the new start in September. We have a sample uniform on a mannequin in the playground and the feedback has been great. It's really lovely."