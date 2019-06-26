Champions League fever hits Dundalk

Dundalk fans have been queuing outside the Home of Football - Oriel Park - for some time this morning as they try to claim prized tickets to the Lilywhites’ First Round Champions League clash with FC Riga on July 10.

Priority sales tickets for season ticket holders went on sale this morning at 10am, with the office open until 6pm this evening.

It is expected that the tickets will sell fast - especially if the queue is anything to go by this morning!