Louth patients affected by 24-hour strike at hospitals today

Hospital patients attending the Louth County Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Co Louth today will be affected by strike action as around 10,000 support staff working with the HSE hold strike action today.

The 24-hour work stoppage, which commenced from 8am this morning, is being held over work and pay conditions after talks with the Workplace Relations Commission came to a close without an agreement last week.

Whilst patients are being told to "bring their own sandwiches" with them into hospitals across the country the Louth County Hospital is said to have brought in caterers for the day to minimise disruption to patients.

Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda is also serving food to patients today.

Patients across 38 other hospitals and health facilities across Ireland will also be affected by the work stoppages by porters, cleaners and catering staff.

The dispute followed a job-evaluation process which found that HSE support staff had increased their skills over recent years which had led their unions to ask for pay raises.