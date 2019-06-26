'Gemini' and Punch and Judy Show were Dundalk Maytime Festival stand outs

One of the most popular performances among children in the early days of the Dundalk Maytime Festival was the Punch and Judy Show performed on the steps of the Courthouse.

This was a relic of early times when all sorts individual impromptu performances used to take place in the Courthouse Square.

I can recall watching a contortionist twisting himself in knots here when I was a child.

This was in the early 1940s and such performances were much more common in the earlier part of the century.

Richard Martin tells me that the Punch and Judy man called himself 'Cerni' but does not remember his real name nor where he came from but arrived here on a motorcycle with all his 'accoutrements' tied to the back of the machine.

Richard says that the Punch and Judy Show was engaged by the Festival for the first year but came back many times and used to chat to the children before and after his performances.

It might surprise many young people today that such performance would even attract the attention of children, some as old as their early teens.

One must remember, however, that television was only in its infancy and things like laptops, I pads and computer games were not even dreamt of!

So, for children of the day, their only amusement was family radios, strictly controlled by most parents, and, maybe, the odd trip to a movie matinee!

Gemini

Another performer that was very popular among children in the early sixties was the local magician Patsy Murphy who worked under the title ‘Gemini’.

He performed in many places around and I can recall that favourite trick of his was twisting rubber balloons into animals and other shapes. His brother Matt, who was greatly involved in the drama productions at the later Festivals, tells that ‘Gemini’ performed regularly at the Butlins Holiday Camp at Mosney and won many awards for his work!

Were you one of those kids that were enraptured by the shows put on by these showmen of bygone days?