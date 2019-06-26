Deaths in Dundalk - Wednesday June 26 2019

The death has occurred of Jim Roe of Clontarf and late of Ardee, Navan, An Bord Pleanala, Navan Carpets and Member of Louth All Ireland Team 1957

On June 25 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Josephine and loving father of Catriona, Maura, Brian, Kieran and Shane and cherished grandad to James, Dilly, Madeleine and Padraig.

Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Cathy and Theresa, sisters-in-law Bridie, Kathleen, Margaret and Sr. Briege, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Mater Hospital Foundation.

Funeral arrangements later.

Ar dheis Dé to raibh a anam dilís

The death has occurred of Cathy Murphy (née Lloyd) of The Ferns, Blackrock and formerly of Naas



Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda on June 25 2019. Kathy beloved daughter of Cepta and the late Leslie, and dear mother of Jonathan, Conor and Matthew.

Deeply regretted by her sons, sister Lesley O’Keeffe, brothers Christopher, Leonard, Andrew and Mark, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends,

Evening prayers on Wednesday evening in St. Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am in St. Oliver Plunkett Church. Burial afterwards in Haggardstown Cemetery.

House private.

May she rest in peace